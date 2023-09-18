Police are investigating a possible swatting call after responding to a reported shooting in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., police received a report of a "shooting in progress" in the 4600 block of Newton Drive, just east of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, officials said.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that no incident had occurred, police said. The homeowners were not at home at the time and arrived some time later, while police were still on scene.

Police are now investigating the report as a swatting call, when someone makes a false report to law enforcement.