Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the February shooting in a Falcon neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and four others injured, according to a Wednesday morning announcement from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 5, the sheriff’s office communication center received “numerous” 911 calls regarding gunshots heard within the Meridian Ranch neighborhood near the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive — a Falcon subdivision of unincorporated El Paso County.

Responding deputies discovered five victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who were transferred to a local hospital to be treated for “varying levels of injuries.” One of the victims, a juvenile, ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Feb. 10, five days later, a second juvenile victim died of his injuries.

According to EPCSO officials, a joint sheriff’s office investigation was launched with help from the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Spring Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Wichita Kansas Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

The investigation led authorities to identify two suspects for the Falcon double homicide.

According to the sheriffs department, “after hours of investigations and research,” authorities arrested the first juvenile suspect in July who is facing numerous charges related to the Feb. incident, including attempted murder.

Investigators made a second juvenile arrest in late July who is facing charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of Javier Lopez and Caleb Nickerson.

According to the release, six additional arrests were made involving the Pt. Reyes incident and on unrelated warrants, all of which were juveniles.

“Additional arrests are likely in the future, as law enforcement continues to investigate crimes allegedly committed by this group of individuals,” the release states.

This article will be updated once more information is received.