A former teacher and soccer coach was arrested for unlawful sexual contact on a child late Monday evening, the Manitou Springs Police Department announced Wednesday.

Matthew Barton, former teacher and soccer coach at Manitou Springs High School, turned himself in and was booked into the El Paso County jail after a warrant for his arrest for six counts of felony sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust was filed Monday, according to a Tuesday press release and jail records.

Barton’s warrant was filed, the department said, as part of an investigation that began in early December 2021 into a report of unlawful sexual contact on a child between 2009 and 2010.

Barton, 53, hasn’t worked at the high school since 2011, the department said in the release. According to a LinkedIn page in his name listing his birth year, as well as his time and roles at Manitou Springs High School, he's since worked at several schools, including as a teacher at Woodland Park High School, and as an assistant principal in the Douglas County School District.

He’s next due in court Jan. 18 for a first appearance hearing, according to court records, when prosecutors will file charges against him in district court.

The Manitou Springs Police Department said they won’t release further information regarding Barton’s arrest to protect the identities of any victims involved, adding in the release that “we understand that this information may create many questions and concerns for the Manitou Springs community.”

They said that anyone with further information on the case or Barton can reach the department at 719-685-5407.