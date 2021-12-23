The former Greenwood Village police officer who is accused of fatally shooting a teenager in southeast Aurora during a confrontation last month was legally drunk at the time, according to the affidavit from the Aurora Police Department.

The affidavit also said the 17-year-old, Peyton Blitstein, fired first before his semi-automatic handgun jammed. The weapon was a “ghost gun,” which had no serial number.

Blitstein's father, Todd, told The Gazette in an earlier interview that he didn't know his son had a gun and that he "wished he hadn't had it." He said the family cleaned his bedroom often and never saw a gun.

Adam Holen, 36, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second degree murder and was released later on $50,000 bond.

In the affidavit, police say that Holen was the “primary aggressor” and had a blood alcohol level of .193. The legal limit is .08. During an initial interview at the scene, he told police that he had not been drinking; but then later changed his story to say he had been watching an Avalanche game and had two Coors Lights in the first and second periods of the game and then didn't drink alcohol after that.

The affidavit said Holen entered the hospital at 11:29 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his hip and "Once Adam had sobered up, he could be discharged from the hospital." The doctor's note indicated that at 2:23 a.m. Holen was not "slurring speech and walked with a steady gait." He was released from the hospital at 3 a.m.

The affidavit said Holen was the aggressor because of several choices he made that night, including contacting the teenager in the first place; staying instead of driving away; and getting out of his truck, eventually confronting the teens and drawing his handgun. Ballistic reports show Holen fired eight times. The autopsy report showed Blitstein was shot three times in the torso and once in the arm.

Holen told police he was acting in self-defense.

He had resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department in early November. His resignation letter said his decision “was in my family’s best interest.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.