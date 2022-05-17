The partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has turned herself over to law enforcement authorities to face criminal charges that she filed a fraudulent child sex abuse report against an Aurora City Council member who had criticized Wilson's performance as chief.

Wilson's partner, Robin Niceta, posted a $4,000 personal recognizance bond after she was arrested on Monday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has charged Niceta with a felony charge of retaliation against an elected official and a misdemeanor charge related to her duties as a social services worker.

A probable cause affidavit for Niceta's arrest states that on Jan. 28, Niceta made an anonymous call into Arapahoe County social services, where she worked as a social services worker, to falsely report that Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was sexually abusing Jurinsky's 2-year-old son. The day before that call was made, Jurinsky had gone on a radio show to call for the firing of Wilson.

The call from Niceta launched a two-week child-protective services investigation by the social services agency, which eventually cleared Jurinsky and determined the allegations of sexual abuse were unfounded.

"This absolutely was devastating for me and my family, and it still is," a tearful Jurinsky said in a recent interview. Her lawyer, Susan Taheri, said she plans to sue the county for her client having to undergo the stress of a meritless child abuse probe.

The probable- cause affidavit for Niceta's arrest states that authorities determined the sexual abuse tip came from Niceta's phone. A supervisor who reviewed the call also concluded that the voice on the call appeared to be Niceta's.

In addition, the affidavit states that Niceta sent an email in less than two hours after the child abuse tip was made referencing that she had been assigned the job of assessing a "weird" child sexual abuse allegation against a City Council member. A supervisor of Niceta told law enforcement that it would have been impossible for Niceta to learn of that child abuse tip so quickly, according to the affidavit.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly fired Wilson in April, stating during a news conference that he did so because he had concerns about "overall management" and "overall leadership" at the Police Department.

Niceta, who resigned from her job with Arapahoe County earlier this month, has declined to comment on her arrest. Her lawyer, Lara Baker, in an email said, "We trust the judicial system to give Ms. Niceta her day in court, and we will leave politics to politicians."

Jurinsky has called for a review of all of Niceta's social services work. Jurinsky also said she believes Wilson may have been involved in the spurious child abuse allegation. If Wilson knew her partner was making false allegations, then the former chief "should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as well," Jurinsky has said.