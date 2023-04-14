A man suspected of killing another man over a stolen ax at a Colorado Springs homeless camp has been arrested, police said.

Officials said the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested Eric Felix on Wednesday in connection with the death of Ricky Keiser on Nov. 7.

The arrest followed a warrant investigators obtained for Felix on Feb. 2 for murder in the first degree.

Officers found Keiser dead just after 3 a.m. Nov. 7 when police dispatch began receiving calls about a possible body in the area of South Fountain Street and South Union Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, detectives discovered shortly after that Felix had been seen at Keiser's tent with a golf club the day before, and he was allegedly upset with Keiser, according to witnesses.

"The whole thing was over a double-sided ax," one witness told detectives.

Witnesses said they heard Felix was angry that Keiser had taken an ax from Felix's camp, and when Felix discovered it was missing he and two unidentified individuals went to Keiser's camp to confront him. When Felix arrived at the campsite, he allegedly used his golf club to beat Keiser repeatedly while he was hiding inside his tent.

Keiser’s death was the 42nd homicide on record of 2022.