An elderly man believed to have dementia was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a shot near officers early Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded to a welfare check just before 2:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Donney Brook Court on the city's south side, police said. They found a man walking with a gun. A caller told police he was "an elderly male with dementia."
Officers confronted the man, who fired the gun but never pointed it at them, police said.
"Officers were able to talk the male into putting the gun down and took him into protective custody without incident," police said in a report.
The man has not been identified.
