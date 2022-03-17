Two men were arrested in connection with an auto theft Wednesday after El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood, officials announced Thursday.
Jose Galvan, 32, and Jose Trujillo, 26, were arrested early Wednesday after officials said a citizen told deputies about a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Valley Street just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, deputies noticed fake license plates on the vehicle, and the vehicle was reported stolen.
Officials said that Galvan ran away from deputies on contact. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Galvan is a wanted felon, officials said. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and an outstanding felony warrant.
Trujillo, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of felony motor vehicle theft. Both men were booked into the El Paso County jail.
"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank YOU, the amazing members of this community of which we’re a part, for your ongoing vigilance in reporting suspicious incidents to us," officials said in a release. "As evidenced by the resolution of this crime report and countless others, we remain committed to community-based crime prevention efforts and arresting those responsible in order to make the Colorado Springs metro area and El Paso County a safe and rewarding place to live and work."