The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in catching an alleged fuel thief, officials announced Tuesday.
The suspect was caught on surveillance about 2 a.m. Thursday, siphoning gasoline from several vehicles parked in the parking lot of the "A Good Mechanic" shop at 1 Widefield Blvd., officials said.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with long brown hair and a beard, wearing light-blue jeans, a dark hoodie and gray shoes. The suspect was driving a 1999-2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with oxidization on the hood, no front bumper and no front license plate.
Anyone with information on this individual or this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.