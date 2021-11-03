The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a case regarding an alleged sexual assault on a child, officials announced Wednesday.
Deputies identified the suspect as 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta. He has multiple active felony warrants for many charges, including sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child, deputies said. Deputies believe he may be in the Denver metro area.
Abeyta uses multiple names and frequently changes his appearance, deputies said.
Anyone with information on Abeyta's whereabouts is encouraged to call (719) 520-6666.