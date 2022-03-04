Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting east of Colorado Springs Friday night.
Deputies are on scene in the 1600 block of Mineola Street, which is in the Cimarron Hills area, officials announced on Twitter around 9:15 p.m. Deputies received word of the shooting around 7:30 p.m., said Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the sheriff's office. Mynatt said that once deputies arrived on scene they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. Mynatt did not have an update on the extent of his injuries.
She said that all individuals involved are accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.