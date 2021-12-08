Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Maxwell Harrell following an hours-long standoff in southeast Colorado Springs, officials with the department announced Wednesday.

According to officials, a woman called deputies around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying that Harrell, whom she had a restraining order against, was inside her home in the 2200 block of Bison Drive. She told deputies she had left the home and was afraid to return.

Deputies arrived and contacted Harrell at the residence. Harrell threatened to shoot them if they did not leave, officials said. Deputies obtained a warrant for Harrell's arrest and called in the SWAT team due to his threats. The SWAT team is part of the office's tactical support group, which also includes crisis negotiators, members of the bomb squad, tactical medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and more.

Negotiators spoke with Harrell over the next several hours and eventually were able to get him to surrender peacefully, officials said. Harrell was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal trespass, restraining order violation and criminal tampering.