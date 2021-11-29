The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile suspected of two recent shootings, including one that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face, according to a Monday news release.
The suspect, whose name was not released, faces multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder, officials said.
On Nov. 19, deputies responded when a resident in the 5000 block of South U.S. 85/87 called 911 and said a man was at his front door and appeared to be bleeding heavily. When officers arrived, they learned the man had been shot in the face, police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He has since been released from the hospital, the release stated.
After speaking with the victim, deputies determined the man was likely shot in the area of Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard. Investigators found evidence to corroborate what the man said, according to the release.
The following day, detectives found a wounded man inside a car that had been shot at. The man told them he had been parked in the area of Highway 85 near South Academy Boulevard when someone fired a gun into his car at about 2 a.m., officials said. The man suffered an injury to his arm.
On Nov. 21, officers arrested a juvenile for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. While the juvenile was in custody on the gun charge, investigators found sufficient evidence to bring attempted murder charges on both shootings, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed these shootings, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.