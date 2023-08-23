One person is dead following a shooting near Black Forest on Saturday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency dispatchers received reports of a shooting at 10:18 p.m. in the 4000 block of Ford Drive northeast of Colorado Springs, where deputies and Black Forest firefighters found an unresponsive man who later was pronounced dead, Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies arrested a person at the scene on unrelated domestic violence charges, and the shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the coroner had yet to release the victim's name and cause of death.