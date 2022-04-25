A traffic stop in Cimarron Hills last Wednesday led to a brief car chase, the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the seizure of what is believed to be fentanyl, according to a Monday news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.

Jacob Nail, 25, faces multiple charges including motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and vehicular eluding, officials said.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies found an occupied pickup truck with no license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street in unincorporated El Paso County, the release stated. When they approached the vehicle, the occupant drove off. A car chase quickly ended when the truck hit a curb and stalled in a drainage ditch, police said.

The driver tried to run away but did not get far before he was caught and arrested. During the arrest, deputies learned that the truck had been stolen and found a baggie of fentanyl pills in Nail’s mouth, according to the release.

Nail was arrested in December on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were dismissed, court records show.