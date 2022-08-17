A man who reported his partner had suffered a fatal overdose was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of having beaten and choked the woman on the night of her death, arrest records say.

Arrest records say that Dennis Hase, 62, beat Lisa Weidlich, 43, several times, causing her to bleed and choked her.

Hase was originally charged with assault and domestic violence, but at his court appearance Tuesday, the district attorney told the judge the charges had been changed to first-degree murder.

Hase had called Fountain police just after 2:30 a.m. Monday to report Weidlich was not breathing, arrest records show. According to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Hase told police Weidlich had suffered a drug overdose. However, an investigation determined the cause of death was suspicious.

Hase said that he and Weidlich, whom had been identified to sheriff's deputies as Stephanie Lynn Roberts before being positively identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as Weidlich, had been in an argument earlier that evening, arrest records say.

Hase was then taken to the Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs and questioned. He reportedly told deputies that the two had been fighting most of the day. After time at a friend's house, they returned to their home in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain around 8 p.m. Monday, arrest records said.

Hase told deputies that they lived in separate campers on the property and that he had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Weidlich for about two years.

Their argument continued at home, arrest records say. Hase told deputies he slapped Weidlich across the face six times and punched her in the face and chin, causing her to bleed. He put a hand around her neck and pushed on her throat, according to arrest records.

Hase then said he pinched Weidlich's nose shut with his hand and covered her mouth with the other hand while saying something to the effect of "Are you going to talk to me now?" and "is this what you want?" records show.

Hase also told a sergeant with the Fountain Police Department that he said to Weidlich, "do you want to die?" arrest records say.

Hase said he then pushed on Weidlich's chest. He then told deputies he and Weidlich went to bed in her trailer, that she was bleeding at the time. He said he woke early in the morning and noticed Weidlich wasn't moving. He said her face was bloated, bruised and her eyes swollen shut.

Hase has run afoul of the law before. In December, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, assault and soliciting for prostitution stemming from an incident in which a woman was found with swelling and bruising on her face. According to city of Fountain spokeswoman Lisa Schneider, Hase is a sexually violent predator registered with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

In a December news release, Schneider said Hase has a conviction record for crimes dating back to 1990.