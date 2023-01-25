A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was arrested Wednesday by the Fountain Police Department in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Dalton Bridges, 29, was booked into the Teller County jail and faces felony charges of sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping, according to a release from EPCSO.

"Bridges has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since June 10, 2019, and is assigned to the Detention Security Division. He has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with policy," the release said.

This is a developing story.