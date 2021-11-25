The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood Thursday as deputies continue to investigate a shooting in the area, according to a tweet from the department.

The sheriff's office tweeted the shelter-in-place order just after noon Thursday after officers arrived in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive near South Academy Boulevard near the south side of Colorado Springs.

“Secure your home, stay away from the doors/windows,” the tweet read.

Law enforcement received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. about a shooting in the area, according to department spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt. When deputies arrived, witnesses told them a man had fired multiple shots into a home before leaving the area on foot.

A public safety notice was immediately sent to registered residents living within a one-mile radius of the scene, advising them to stay in their homes, Mynatt said.

Investigators determined that the residence had in fact been hit by gunfire, and that no one was inside at the time of the shooting.

"The good thing is, no one was harmed in this incident," Mynatt said.

The sheriff's office followed with a tweet shortly after 1 p.m. that the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Deputies are reviewing witness statements and video footage as they continue to investigate the incident, Mynatt said.

Shelter in place has been lifted: EPSO has resolved the situation in the area of 1400 Willshire Dr. Please resume normal activities. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/BwyrtvXgsV — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 25, 2021

Residents are advised to be on the lookout for a man about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with an afro or ponytail, wearing a white t-shirt. Anyone who may have seen this man is asked to call (719) 390-5555. Individuals who feel they are in immediate danger should call 9-1-1 immediately, officials said.

The area of the shooting is about a block from Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard, where a man was shot in the face on Nov. 19.