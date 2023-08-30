The El Paso County Courthouse was temporarily closed Tuesday morning following a fight that injured two security officers, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said at around 9 a.m., 42-year-old Joshua Cordova walked through the main entrance of the El Paso County Courthouse on Tejon Street for a scheduled court appearance.

As Cordova attempted to proceed through initial security, Sheriff's Office security officers discovered he was armed with a concealed handgun on his waist, an act prohibited by court order in the county, according to a Wednesday afternoon release.

The release states that as officers approached Cordova, he became “confrontational and refused to participate in the security process for the facility.”

Amid the incident, it was learned Cordova carried an outstanding arrest warrant, and sheriff's deputies alongside the Court Transport section responded to the scene.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Cordova became combative and a Taser was deployed during the effort to secure his arrest,” the release states.

Cordova was arrested and taken to a local hospital per protocol following without further incident. Two Sheriff's Office employees received minor injuries because of the altercation, and the courthouse was temporarily closed Tuesday morning, officials said.

Cordova is being held at the El Paso County jail and is facing charges including first-degree assault, possession of weapons by a previous offender, and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Office officials said normal courthouse operations in separate parts of the building remained unaffected, with operations continuing as normal Wednesday.