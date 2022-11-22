The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot in Hanover earlier this month, according to a Tuesday news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the body of Neil Waters, 50, at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 6100 block of Pemmican Point in Hanover, an unincorporated El Paso County community southeast of Colorado Springs.

The 911 callers, a man and woman, were at the scene when deputies arrived, according to the release. Officials did not say if the callers knew Waters.

Waters’ death is still being investigated, officials said.