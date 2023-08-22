A drunk driver in a stolen vehicle caused multiple train delays after crashing into a traffic sign near railroad tracks in south Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said police received reports of an accident near Las Vegas Street and Janitell Road involving a truck and a train.

Initial investigation efforts unveiled that no physical train was involved; however, a vehicle had left the roadway, struck a nearby traffic sign, and disabled the vehicles “a few inches” from the railroad tracks in the area.

Multiple trains were delayed while officials worked to remove the vehicle, police said.

An additional, related call was reported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office regarding a stolen vehicle from the same area. Police determined the stolen vehicle to be the truck involved in the crash, officials said.

The driver was arrested and is facing multiple charges including motor vehicle and related traffic offenses. Alcohol is considered a contributing factor to the crash.