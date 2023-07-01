A shooting in downtown Colorado Springs left one person in serious condition, according to the police department.

Police responded to a call Saturday night about a person shot in the area of East Bijou Street and North Tejon St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one person with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was driving a vehicle at the time of the shooting and caused several traffic crashes, according to police.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said the suspects are currently outstanding.