A shooting in downtown Colorado Springs left one person in serious condition, according to the police department.
Police responded to a call Saturday night about a person shot in the area of East Bijou Street and North Tejon St.
Upon arrival, officers discovered one person with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.
The victim was driving a vehicle at the time of the shooting and caused several traffic crashes, according to police.
The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials said the suspects are currently outstanding.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only