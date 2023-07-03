A shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday evening left one person in serious condition, according to the police department.

Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. reporting that a person had been shot in the area of East Bijou Street and North Tejon Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered one person with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was driving a vehicle at the time of the shooting and caused several traffic crashes, according to police. On Monday, CSPD spokesman Robert Tornabene said he did not have an exact number of vehicles that had been hit.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, officials said.

According to Tornabene, "there have been arrests related the shooting" as of Monday, but suspect information was not given.

He said the investigation is ongoing and that police cannot comment further on the events that led to the shooting.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The police department also could not provide an update on the victim's latest condition, as of Monday afternoon.