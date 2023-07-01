Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that police have responded to a reported shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Police told KKTV they initially responded to a shooting downtown, near Cimarron Street, around 8 p.m.

Police also told KKTV they believe one person was shot while driving, causing them to veer out of their lane and crash into parked cars before ending up near Acacia park.

Police confirmed multiple people were taken to the hospital, including a shooting victim who has serious injuries.

Read and watch more at kktv.com.

This is a developing story that will be updated when the Colorado Springs Police Department provides more information.