The driver in a Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist has been located and issued two traffic tickets, according to Colorado Springs police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. near North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle. One motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, police say.

The suspect left the scene in a red SUV, which was located around 12:15 p.m. near the site of the crash but was unoccupied.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the driver caused another crash while fleeing the scene of the first and later turned herself in.

She was issued tickets for the two hit-and-run crashes and then released, according to police. The driver is only facing traffic citations, which are misdemeanors.