A motorist who allegedly crashed into a Colorado Springs Utilities truck early Sunday is believed to have been drinking, police said.

Ramon Mendez, 51, faces charges of driving under the influence, vehicular assault and careless driving.

Three people, including Mendez, were injured in the collision, which took place at about 2:20 a.m. near Voyager Parkway and New Life Drive in the northeast part of the city, officials said.

Colorado Springs Utilities workers were performing maintenance in the area at the time of the crash. Mendez and both workers were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.

Mendez will be charged upon his release from the hospital, police said.