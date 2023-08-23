One man was arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop and crashing a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday an officer observed a motorcycle speeding eastbound in the 4700 block of Barnes Road.

Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist attempted to flee.

“The rider lost control over his motorcycle and crashed,” according to an online police blotter entry.

Police said the driver was left with road rash from the crash and was taken into custody without further incident.