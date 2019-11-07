Police in Pueblo announced Thursday morning that officers arrested the driver who allegedly hit and killed a man in a crosswalk Wednesday night..

According to Pueblo Police, a 65-year-old man was in the crosswalk at Prairie and Tulane around 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a white 2-door sedan traveling northbound on Prairie. The vehicle reportedly drove away the scene.

Police announced Thursday morning that they identified the driver and arrested 37-year-old Alissa Martinez. She's facing charges for failing to remain at the scene of a deadly accident and failing to notify police of a deadly accident.

