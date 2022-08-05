An investigation into the distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in south downtown Colorado Springs led to 31 arrests, including four felony drug arrests from warrants and many confiscated drugs, police announced Friday.
Members of the Downtown Area Response Team, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team and the Strategic Investigations Unit were involved with the investigation, which began after a tip about narcotics distribution and increased complaints about violent behavior in the South Nevada Avenue corridor.
Through initial investigations, police witnessed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions and identified several suspects and suspect vehicles, police said.
Over the course of two weeks and three deployments, police recovered 39.5 fentanyl pills, 10.69 grams of methamphetamine, 9.42 grams of heroin, 32.89 grams of marijuana, 17.17 grams of cocaine and 10 Xanax pills from deployments at the park, police said in a release.
Four men were arrested on suspicion of felony crimes related to the distribution or manufacturing of controlled substances: Kerry Sherrow, 49; Terry Woods, 63; Scott Keel, 51; and Cleve Watson, 59. In addition to 27 other misdemeanor arrests, police also served seven misdemeanor citations, two traffic citations and wrote eight search warrants during the investigation.
Because of illegal drug and criminal activity occurring in and around the park, CSPD said they worked with the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to close the east parking lot of Dorchester Park on South Nevada Avenue.
“These results are a demonstration of our officers’ efforts across the city to keep all of our community parks and open areas safe and open to our citizens. Whenever possible, we partner with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department to make environmental changes to a park to keep criminal activity out of the areas that are meant for everyone to enjoy,” said Deputy Chief Dave Edmondson of the Patrol Operations Bureau.