A dog was shot and killed in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning after approaching a couple off leash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 9:45 a.m. the dog had followed its owner from their home to a nearby parking lot at 3000 De Cortez Street, where the owner was helping a neighbor with groceries.

As they were unloading the car, a man and woman passed the group while running. The couple appeared to be arguing, according to the Colorado Springs police blotter report.

The dog, reportedly off leash, approached the two runners. The man produced a gun and shot the dog, who police say was not aggressive.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Robert Tornabene, a spokesperson with CSPD, said the dog later died from its injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect fled before police arrived on the scene. It is unclear at this time if the suspect had a motive, or if he lives in the area.

According to Colorado Springs Ordinance 6.7.107 regarding the duty to restrain animals, “ It shall be the duty of any owner or keeper of any dog or hoofed animal to restrain the dog or hoofed animal by means of confinement, collar and leash, or bridle from running at large upon any park or other public place in the city, and to prevent the dog or hoofed animal from becoming a danger to persons or property, or from trespassing upon the property of another.”

“There is nothing to say what rights people have when approached by an off-leash dog in the ordinance,” Tornabene said.