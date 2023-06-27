Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect responsible for seriously injuring a pedestrian during a hit and run incident in early May, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said on the evening of May 12 they received reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash near the 200 block of East St. Elmo Avenue in south Colorado Springs.

Responding officers discovered a pedestrian-victim suffering serious bodily injury. The driver fled the scene prior to their arrival, according to police.

Investigators say the victim had been crossing the roadway when the suspect, driving an SUV westbound on East St. Elmo Avenue, struck the victim, and fled south through a series of business parking lots in the area, the press release said.

Utilizing video surveillance, investigators have identified a vehicle and person of interest, who is described as a white male, 25- to 35-year-old of medium building standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall, driving a dark colored SUV. He appears to have light-colored hair and sideburns extending to the bottom of each ear, investigators said.

He was last seen wearing a grey “Oakley” T-shirt with a plaid long-sleeve shirt on top, grey pants, dark shoes, and a dark colored ball cap featuring a white logo, according to the release.

Leading the investigation of this case, CSPD’s Major Crash Team is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect at hand. Anyone carrying information that could lead to an arrest is being asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to leave an anonymous tip with the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.