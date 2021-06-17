Deputies were responding to a barricaded man in a Widefield neighborhood Thursday evening.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked neighbors to lock their homes and stay away from doors and windows while deputies responded to a home at 905 Widefield Drive, near Pi-Ute Park, northwest of Widefield High School. A bomb squad was on scene.
Deputies were serving a warrant shortly after 4 p.m. when the man they were looking for barricaded himself. Negotiations made many attempts to contact him and believe he's alone, said Sgt. Jason Garrett at a Thursday evening news conference.
Crisis negotiators, law enforcement canines, a regional explosives unit and other tactical support units were on scene, he said.
Law enforcement officials were ordering all occupants to exit the home and stating that a search warrant has been obtained around 9 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story.