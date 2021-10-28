A man has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding dozens of people out of thousands of dollars, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Early this year, the Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation into a scheme in which a suspect was alleged to have deceived multiple victims with promised services that were never provided.

The investigation found that Richard Reynolds, 42, of the Black Forest Retreat, promised all-inclusive wedding services but no services were provided even though he kept the money, the Sheriff's Office alleges. A detective identified 40 alleged victims from locations ranging from Thornton to Pueblo, a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

Reynolds is accused of scamming victims out of more than $260,000, the release said.

Deputies arrested Reynolds on Wednesday and booked him in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of crimes against at risk adults, theft and forgery, among other crimes, the release said. He faces 16 charges in all.

The release noted that "anyone can fall prey to fraudulent crimes." Those wishing to report a fraud are encouraged to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.