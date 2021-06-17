Deputies arrested a suspect who barricaded himself in a Widefield neighborhood Thursday evening.
At around 9:45 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the barricaded suspect had been arrested, and that details would follow Friday morning.
The barricaded suspect in the area of 900 Widefield Dr. has been arrested. Further updates will come from the EPSO PIO Office in the morning. https://t.co/eb1TWGwB25— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 18, 2021
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office had asked neighbors to lock their homes and stay away from doors and windows while deputies responded to a home at 905 Widefield Drive, near Pi-Ute Park, northwest of Widefield High School.
Deputies were serving a warrant shortly after 4 p.m. when the man they were looking for barricaded himself, said Sgt. Jason Garrett at a Thursday evening news conference before the man's arrest.
Crisis negotiators, law enforcement canines, a regional explosives unit and other tactical support units were on scene, he said.
Law enforcement officials had ordered all occupants to exit the home and stated that a search warrant had been obtained around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies were originally serving warrants for second-degree assault on a peace officer, felony eluding and misdemeanor domestic violence charges.