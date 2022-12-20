A Colorado Springs resident is dead after a shooting at an unlicensed after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Airport Road, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, identified as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty, was deceased upon law enforcement’s arrival.

Coroners are still determining the cause of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Beatty's death is the 51st homicide investigation of 2022. That's eight more than the total from this time in 2021.

Investigation of Saturday's shooting is ongoing.

The Gazette's Grace Wride contributed to this report.