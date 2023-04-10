Officials believe the man whose body was found near railroad tracks southeast of Colorado Springs Sunday was murdered, according to the Fountain Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Christian Cook by the El Paso County coroner, who listed his manner of death as homicide. A cause of death has not been reported.

Cook’s body was found around 8:30 a.m. Sunday by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway employee, who reported an unconscious person near the railroad tracks in the area of Alegre Circle and Colorado 85/87.

First responders with the Fountain Fire Department responded to the call, pronounced the person dead at the scene and called Fountain police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department tip line at 719-382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or www.crimestop.net.