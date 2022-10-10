A man's body was found behind a strip club near the Stratmoor Hills area south of Colorado Springs on Monday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called 911 and reported a male individual with "multiple injuries" in the open field behind the Deja Vu strip club, located at 2145 B St., according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. James Vidmar.

Vidmar said he did not know whether the caller knew the man. It is unclear if the man was dead upon discovery or if he died sometime later.

"Law enforcement personnel along with medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid to the individual, but later determined that he was deceased," Vidmar said. "At this point, it's an ongoing current and current investigation. ... It appears that there's no ongoing threat to the community."

Vidmar said the victim had multiple injuries but did not confirm the nature of those injuries.

"Until the coroner does their examination, we won't have any specific details on the type of injuries are the cause and manner of death," Vidmar said.

The victim was found just over four hours after a fire erupted in a nearby homeless camp.

Vidmar said he could not confirm whether the two incidents are related.