A Colorado Springs neighborhood teemed with officers after one person was shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 11:36 a.m. in the 600 block of East Hills Road in an area known as the Knob Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found a person suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and emergency responders rushed the victim to a local hospital, James Sokolik, spokesman for the police department, said.

A neighbor on the block said he saw police escort someone out of a residence across the street from his on East Hills Road.

"I'm not surprised," Kent Puterbaugh said, adding that there are often disturbances at that residence.

Officers were still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, Sokolik said.