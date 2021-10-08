BOULDER — A University of Colorado football player faces assault charges after an incident early Sunday.
According to an arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Carson Lee is accused of repeatedly punching a man who had helped a woman Lee knew get home after a party, claiming he had seen the man grope and grab her. The man was left with a fractured skull and internal brain bleeding, according to police.
A CU Boulder spokesperson provided the following statement in response to Lee's arrest:
“We are aware of the arrest of one of our student-athletes over the weekend, and we take such allegations seriously. We hold all of our student-athletes to high standards of conduct, and we will address follow-up steps related to the matter as more details become clear. Athletics has also referred the matter to the university’s student conduct office for review.”
Lee is an offensive lineman for the Buffaloes. He went to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, according to the Buffs' website.