Police Lights Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock). (copy)

FILE PHOTO

 MattGush/iStock

A Colorado Springs police officer patrolling the 2700 Palmer Park Boulevard because of ongoing community complaints about large gatherings, reckless driving, loud music and gunshots encountered a gathering of more than 60 cars  Friday night. 

Colorado Springs police said the officer observed drivers doing donuts in the parking lot and people hanging out of vehicles. 

The group dispersed when they spotted the officer  Someone shot seven to eight shots while leaving.

