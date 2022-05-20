Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department have released the name of the officer who shot a man accused of stealing a police cruiser after stabbing a man to death.
Police said Officer Brandon Lowe was attacked when attempting to confront the 31-year-old suspect, Osemeke Uwadibie, in the 200 block of East Arvada Street. Uwadibie is suspected of trying to carjack someone before allegedly breaking into an apartment and killing a 59-year-old man, police said.
Uwadibie allegedly assaulted Lowe with a cane he'd found in the apartment before stealing the officer's patrol vehicle, according to police. Police said Uwadibie fled on Interstate 25, hitting multiple cars before the cruiser became disabled near South Academy Boulevard.
Lowe, who has been with the department since October of 2016, was placed on administrative leave. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Uwadibie, who was shot at least once in the arm, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.