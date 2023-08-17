The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking to reunite a series of stolen mountain bikes with their rightful owners.

Officials said police received multiple reports of a possible carjacking and disturbance occurring near the 2400 block of Falkirk Drive.

Officers on the scene discovered that one of the callers had confronted an individual who had stolen an open-top construction trailer full of items that did not belong to the caller, including “a dozen valuable mountain bikes,” the online department blotter entry read.

“Some bikes were immediately found to be reported stolen,” a lieutenant with the Sand Creek Division said. “However, there are other bikes the Police Department would like to reunite with their rightful owners.”

Listed below are descriptions of the bikes recovered.

. Lime green Trek “Roscoe 7”

. Red, black and yellow specialized “S-Works Demo 8”

. Black and green Cannondale “Trigger”

. Blue specialized “Stumpjumper”

. Blue Santa Cruz “5010”

. Light blue Trek “Stache 5”

. Black and red Trek “Top Fuel 8”

. White and blue specialized “Demo 8”

. Maroon Trek “Rail 7”

Authorities are asking individuals who believe to be the rightful owners of one of these bikes to be able to provide additional identifying information including the serial number, or description of modifications, and to email Sergeant Timothy Kippel at [email protected].