Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the 2021 shooting death of a Fort Carson soldier at a hookah lounge in northeast Colorado Springs.

“This is a 2-year old case and law enforcement needs leads and information,” Crime Stoppers spokesperson Don Addy said in a news release. “Our enhanced reward is intended to offer a significant sum to provide incentive for someone to come forward.”

At 1:34 a.m. on April 3, 2021, Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a shooting at the Epic Hookah Lounge, 4785 Barnes Road, where several people were firing guns. John Jean, a 34-year-old sergeant 1st class, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867, or leave an anonymous tip through the portal on the Crime Stoppers website.