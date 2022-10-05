Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, an increase from an initial $500 reward. The suspect has been at large since shooting into a passenger vehicle in a fit of road rage last year, killing one person and injuring another.

The suspect was riding a black and yellow dirt bike and wearing a black helmet and black clothing at the time of the shooting. Colorado Springs resident Jessica Maez was killed, and her husband, Matt Maez, was wounded. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Galley Road on Nov. 6, 2021.

“This brazen act of violence by the suspect will not be tolerated. We ask the community for help. If you recognize this motorcycle or were a witness to this incident and have information, please help us. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers,” Colorado Springs Police Department Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said in a news release.

Those with information or who have seen a person or dirt bike fitting the description are encouraged to call 719-634-7867 or complete an information form on www.crimestop.net. Reports are kept anonymous.