Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that it would double cash rewards it offers for information leading to criminal arrests.

“Now more than ever we need information about criminal activity or wanted persons to reduce crime in our region. We want concerned citizens to help reduce crime and that’s why we are increasing reward values,” said Don Addy, chairman of the nonprofit organization.

Colorado Springs police Chief Adrien Vasquez said: “Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is a great partner to law enforcement and our community members. Their continued efforts to make a difference and help keep our communities safe is commendable”.

Anyone with information can file an anonymous report by calling 719-634-7867. Citizens can also provide an anonymous tip by using the portal on the Crime Stoppers website.