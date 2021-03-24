Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man suspected of killing 10 people during a shooting at a Boulder King Soopers on Monday, made his first court appearance Thursday.
Boulder's grief spills over into public vigils, procession ahead of suspect's Thursday court appearance
Alissa, 21, appeared in Judge Thomas Mulvahill's Boulder District courtroom. At this hearing, the court will advise the suspect of the charges he is facing and his rights.
Alissa, the defendant, did not enter a plea, as prosecutors haven't yet charged him in the shooting. Alissa is being held at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office jail on suspicion of 10 counts of first-degree murder. His public defenders are Kathryn Ann Herold and Samuel Robert Jae.