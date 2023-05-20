It’s rare for someone with an outstanding arrest warrant to go out in public willingly, carrying the fear of possibly encountering law enforcement in the process.

On Saturday, more than 100 individuals carrying active warrants entered the Pueblo Judicial Building for the 10th Judicial District's Court's first "warrant clearing day," to make the first steps in remedying outstanding legal troubles. It may the first of many such efforts for the district.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career,” said Alby Singleton, head of the Pueblo Public Defender's Office.

“I think the thing for people with warrants is they know that they have them, and it’s an impediment to them living their lives. They're afraid to go places in public, get jobs, and to get their driver's licenses,”

“There’s a number of places they believe they could get arrested and they're constantly looking over their shoulders. That’s a really difficult way to live life.”

Singleton has been with the Public Defender’s Office for 15 years. He said the turnout exceeded everyone's expectations, due to the stigma surrounding the relationship between people who’ve had run-ins with the law and those within the system.

“No one has gotten arrested, and no one will be arrested at this particular event,” Singleton said. “We want to help people and help them deal with the stressor their facing within their criminal case.”

More than 20 professionals from the Pueblo 10th Judicial District’s Courts and Probation Office, the District Attorney’s office, the Office of the State Public Defender and other defense attorneys volunteered their Saturday to assist in the process.

“On social media, people were expressing a bit of apprehension,” said Laura Snyder, the 10th Judicial District’s Court’s executive.

“It’s been much more successful than we ever projected. In the planning stages, we worked with other districts who had done this, and they both told us for the first time that It’s about establishing trust and seeing how it works, and that it won’t be a lot of people at first.”

Snyder said that were told by experienced districts to expect roughly 25 to 30 people to attend. By the end of the event, about 135 individuals spoke with an attorney, 120 cases were set for a new court date, and 16 cases had been completely resolved.

"One person expressed gratitude for being able to resolve her warrant, because she can now take her nursing exam when her schooling is complete in two months," Snyder said after the event.

District Court Judge William Alexander and County Court Judge Steven Fieldman presided over the court Saturday.

“This is the first one (warrant clearing day) we’ve done here,” Alexander said. “We really weren’t anticipating a huge crowd showing up, and as you can tell, a huge crowd has shown up!”

Fieldman noted that the event isn’t only to help those in legal trouble, but also the victims who’ve been affected.

“We’re dealing with a lot of traffic cases, low-level thefts, and misdemeanors, and that means the victims of those cases aren’t getting restitution,” Fieldman said,

“This really offers an opportunity for both the individual who’s accused to come in, have a warrant recalled, and get one more shot to come back into court. It also gives the DA a chance to communicate with the victims and get restitution information, and overall get things moving in the right direction.”

Fieldman said he hopes this warrant clearing day will be the first of many.

“It definitely needs to be done more than annually. Quarterly or at least twice a year would be a good start.”