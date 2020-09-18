Thursday, a group of people gathered to protest outside the El Paso County Courthouse. They were asking for charges to be dropped against three people who were arrested during what police called a “riot” last month.
Two of the three people went before a judge Wednesday at the courthouse. During that time people lined up outside the courthouse asking for charges against them to be dropped.
Last month, protestors marched in a neighborhood close to Pulpit Rock near the home of Sgt. Alan Vant Land of CSPD. He was one of the officers involved in the shooting death of De’Von Bailey last summer.
CSPD arrested three people after the August protest because they say people were pointing guns at drivers, banging on their cars, and taking things from people’s homes.