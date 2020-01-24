The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has completed the investigation into the STEM school security guard who mistakenly shot two students.
The DA's office said as part of an agreement, Shamson Sundara will do a restorative justice forum with the victims. It will be mediated by the DA's office.
Sundara was not supposed to be carrying a weapon on school grounds. He will not serve any jail time, but has been ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and has agreed to other conditions by the court. The DA's office said the agreement was reached in consultation with the victims, their families, the Douglas County School District and others.