LAKEWOOD — Multiple people involved in the fight at a youth baseball game last month that received national media attention have agreed to a plea deal that could include a deferred sentence should they complete the terms of their probation.
This means that the disorderly conduct conviction could be dropped from their criminal record after three months to a year.
Anaise Amaya, 30; Darren Garduno, 26; Martina Garduno, 27; Manuel Garduno, 29; and Melissa Irizarry, 30 took the plea bargain in Lakewood Municipal Court on Monday afternoon. Two other suspects who appeared in court, husband and wife Maximinio Marquez, 30, and Danielle McNellis, 29, asked for a continuance in order to hire an attorney.
Twelve people – 11 adults and one teenager – were cited in the June 15 brawl, which erupted on the baseball fields of Westgate Elementary School during a youth baseball game. Most of the players on the field were 7 years old, and the Lakewood Police Department said the fight stemmed from a call made by the 13-year-old umpire.